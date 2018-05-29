Two new eagle hatchlings learn to fly as Lake Busbee drains

As the Busbee Lake continues to drain, life goes on. Including two new eagles who recently hatched right on the banks of the former lake.
Drivers heading east along Highway 501 can look to their right to see the area that was once Busbee lake. The lake is now disconnected pools of water, tree stumps and logs. Amidst the debris, wildlife adapts to the new environment.
Walking the still open portion of the path lining the area one can see birds bathing in the water or diving for fish. The bird nests can be seen in the trees and along the power lines, like a large Osprey nest just beyond the trial's one mile mark.
Susan Mungo, a spokesperson for Santee Cooper, said more birds than usual, including a few previously unseen species, have been observed in the area, possibly due to the good hunting.
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources decided that the fish in the pond did not need to relocated, according to Mungo. The remaining fish are attractive to local wildlife, including alligators.
"It's the natural cycle," she said.
One may not see the alligators out in the open, but look down along the walking path for their tracks.
The draining process has also revealed all the was concealed by the water. Mungo said they have mostly found old tree stumps, bottles and some tires on the ground, which can be seen from the walking path.
"They have been teasing us the we might find a body, but we have not," she said.
Why is the lake being drained?
The draining, which began in April, came after the lake was no longer needed as a cooling pond for a nearby generating station. Santee Cooper offered the lake to Conway, but with copper and arsenic detected in the water, the city declined. This led the corporation to drain the lake, employing a pump to do so.
The area where there once was a lake will be replanted the land in hopes of restoring the 330-acre area. Some of the native species being considered for replanting include the Bald Cyprus and Swamp Tupelo.
Mungo said replanting is on schedule for this coming winter.
The several inches of rainfall and potential for flash flooding from Memorial Day Weekend had some impact on drainage.
"Any rainfall affects water levels like in any wetlands," she said.
Yet, it was not substantial enough to be a major concern.
