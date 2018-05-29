The Black Bike Week documentary is debuting next week. Here's how you can see it

If you were in town for the Atlantic Beach Bikefest, also known as Black Bike Week, last weekend, you probably know that many festival-goers complain of unfair treatment against them.
The City of Myrtle Beach brings in hundreds of officers to patrol Ocean Boulevard during Black Bike Week and enforces a 23-mile, one-way traffic loop that doesn't exist during the predominately white Harley Week seven days earlier.
A documentary called "Black Beach / White Beach: A Tale of Two Beaches," examines the difference in how the bikers are treated during the two weeks. It's slated to be released on June 5 on various platforms, including Youtube, Vimeo, Amazon Prime and Apple iTunes.
Filmmaker Ricky Kelly said he didn't know how much it would cost to stream
The biker and Durham-based plumber spent three years working on the documentary. He began working on the film after the death of a close friend who shared his frustration with way the black bikers were treated.
The film debuted at Wilmington, North Carolina's Cucalorus Film Festival in November 2017 and was the first documentary to sell out.
"I’m very excited," Kelly said of the release, adding that he got a 10-year North American distribution deal with Gravitas Ventures. Kelly said Cucalorus Executive Director Dan Brawly was approached by Gravitas and put him in touch with the film distributing company.
Kelly said the deal covers the United States, Canada, and South America. He said he's had conversations about eventually distributing the film in Europe as well, but nothing is in stone.
"We just wanted to see how things went first the with the North America deal," he said.
Since the Cucalorus debut, Kelly said a few edits have been made, and the film has been updated to include the Myrtle Beach mayoral election which saw newcomer Brenda Bethune unseat former mayor John Rhodes.
Kelly said he originally wanted the film to be released during Bikefest 2018, but the distributors convinced him that a week after would be a better time because the potential audience wouldn't be distracted by the party in Myrtle Beach and Atlantic Beach.
"That seemed to make the most sense," he said. "Now people are going to be reflecting on their trip."
Comments