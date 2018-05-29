The movement to preserve Ingram Dunes gets help from a County Council member. Will it be enough?

Ingram Dunes, a stretch of historic coastline dunes in North Myrtle Beach, will be the topic of conversation this week as two different agencies discuss permits for a proposed housing development on the 9.3 acre site. Developers hope to place 31 single family homes on the property. The property off 10th Avenue South and Hillside Drive has been used by locals as a walking path through oak trees and over sand dunes. A group called "Preserve Ingram Dunes," hopes to find alternatives to the development. April 2, 2018. Jason Lee jlee@thesunnewsc