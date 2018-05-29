Looking for a new Bloody Mary and mimosa spot? An old favorite could have you covered

Pancakes and mimosas?
Pretty soon this is something you could get at Hot Stacks along Restaurant Row in the Myrtle Beach area.
Owner Peter Politis recently applied for a liquor license, which would allow him to sell mimosas and Bloody Mary's at the restaurant, located at 9707 North Kings Highway.
"Over the years we have grown to 150 items on our menu," Politis said. "So we listen to what they want. They want to have their mimosas and Bloody Mary's."
Politis said the restaurant is acting as the test kitchen for the drinks. If the idea is received well, the drinks could be served at other Hot Stack locations in the area.
According to Politis, customers often request the drinks, and the idea has been well-received so far.
Politis said he has applied for a liquor license, which could take six to eight weeks to obtain.
Other Hot Stack restaurants are located in Myrtle Beach at 1501 North Kings Highway, and North Myrtle Beach at 87 U.S. 17 North.
