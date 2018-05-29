See why he says Conway Police cost him a Horry County firefighting job

An arrest by the Conway Police Department - that was later dismissed - cost a Horry County Fire and Rescue volunteer a shot at a full-time gig, a new lawsuit claims.
Elijah David McJunkin says in court documents that his booking for filing a false, felony police report disqualified him from a full-time job with the fire department. He filed the lawsuit last week in Horry County and named the City of Conway and its police department as defendants.
On July 26, three officers went to a Live Oak Street residence where McJunkin’s ex-girlfriend was removing her belongings.
McJunkin said he would allow her to keep a vehicle, but it needed to be transferred out of his name, according to the filing.
After she left, the woman called McJunkin and said she had zero intention of returning the registration and only agreed so to appease the officers, the filing states.
McJunkin called police and one officer told him to file a report for breach of trust. The officer spoke to the girlfriend and gave her until the next day to rectify the situation before filing his report.
However, the lawsuit alleges, officer Justin Strickland intervened and filed a report against McJunkin for making a false report.
On July 27, officers went to McJunkin’s door and asked him to step outside because his dog bit a neighbor, according to the suit. Officers then arrested for filing the false report. The stress of the arrest, caused McJunkin to have chest pains, the filing contends, and he went to Conway Medical Center. The charge was eventually dismissed.
McJunkin was a volunteer firefighter and medical technician with Horry County Fire and Rescue and at the time of his arrest was in the process of being hired full time, the filing states.
As a result of the charge, he was disqualified from the full-time job, the lawsuit argues.
The suit says the department was negligent in its training, supervision and monitoring of officers. The filing also claims malicious prosecution and false arrests. It asks for an unspecified amount of money.
Conway Spokeswoman Taylor Newell said the city has not been served with the paperwork and its city policy not to comment on pending litigation.
Comments