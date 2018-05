The victim killed in a crash Monday night in Horry County has been identified by the Horry County Coroner's Office.

According to Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler the victim is Amanda Cole, 23, of the Conway area. She died from mass trauma caused by the wreck, according to Fowler.

The wreck happened about 9:32 p.m. at 1179 Dunn Shortcut Road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Horry County Fire Rescue assisted Conway Fire, said HCFR spokesman Mark Nugent.

SIGN UP