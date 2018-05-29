The rain keeps coming. Here's what that means for possible flooding in Horry County

With all of the rain accumulating on the Grand Strand lately, parts of the area are under a flash flood watch and river levels are even expected to rise in Conway.
According to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina, coastal counties that were soaked Monday are under a flash flood watch Tuesday.
"The Flood Watch remains intact for the coast, because of saturated and soaked ground, and any additional rainfall could lead to flooding in a short time," a Tuesday morning update from the NWS states.
NWS Forecaster Stephen Keebler said our area may see anywhere from 1 to 2 inches of rain over the next few days, which could effect how high the Waccamaw River in Conway gets.
As of Tuesday morning, the river is standing at 9.08 feet and is expected to climb to 10 feet by Thursday or Friday, according to weather officials.
"If there is a lot of rainfall upstream, then that forecast is certainly subject to change and would most likely would go into minor flooding or getting closer," Keebler said. "But at the same time, if we don't get that much rain, the forecast could change and go down a little bit."
The flood stage is 11 feet and action stage is 10 feet.
"Action stage is just kind of a heads up that flooding could occur," Keebler explained. "If we get what we're expecting, the forecast stage should be pretty close. But again, if an area of heavy rain sets upstream, and really dumps a lot of rain in there, that forecast could change."
