Sewer pipe serving downtown Myrtle Beach breaks

Crews in Myrtle Beach are repairing a 24-inch sewer line that broke Monday.
City Spokesperson Mark Kruea said the pipe on Canal Street near the Mary Canty Recreation Center is around 30 or 40 years old and broke by itself.
Kruea said the line serves a large part of downtown Myrtle Beach but that he didn't think people would be affected.
"I don’t think so but it’s still early," he said. "I don’t have a good handle on that"
Kruea said the the pipe would be repaired soon.
"The plan is to repair it immediately," he said. "That may take some hours."
