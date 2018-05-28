Here are all the flooded roads in Horry County

Heavy rain throughout Horry County Monday morning is causing several roads to flood.
A flash flood warning was issued for Horry County Monday morning through 12:15 p.m.
Here's a list of roads that the South Carolina Highway Patrol says have experienced flooding:
1. Red Bluff Road near Mt. Vernon Grocery Store in the Loris area.
2. Highway 746 near Liberty Church Road in the Loris area.
3. Highway 9 Business near Cambell Drive in the Loris Area.
4. Daisy Road near Highway 66 in the Loris area.
This list will be updated.
