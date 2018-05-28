Here are all the flooded roads in Horry County

Heavy rain throughout Horry County Monday morning is causing several roads to flood.

A flash flood warning was issued for Horry County Monday morning through 12:15 p.m.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Here's a list of roads that the South Carolina Highway Patrol says have experienced flooding:

1. Red Bluff Road near Mt. Vernon Grocery Store in the Loris area.

2. Highway 746 near Liberty Church Road in the Loris area.

3. Highway 9 Business near Cambell Drive in the Loris Area.

4. Daisy Road near Highway 66 in the Loris area.

This list will be updated.