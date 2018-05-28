The box in the radar shows a flash flood warning for parts of Horry County through 12:15 pm.
The box in the radar shows a flash flood warning for parts of Horry County through 12:15 pm. Courtesy, National Weather Service, Wilmington, North Carolina

Here are all the flooded roads in Horry County

By Christian Boschult

cboschult@thesunnews.com

May 28, 2018 10:44 AM

Heavy rain throughout Horry County Monday morning is causing several roads to flood.

A flash flood warning was issued for Horry County Monday morning through 12:15 p.m.

Here's a list of roads that the South Carolina Highway Patrol says have experienced flooding:

1. Red Bluff Road near Mt. Vernon Grocery Store in the Loris area.

2. Highway 746 near Liberty Church Road in the Loris area.

3. Highway 9 Business near Cambell Drive in the Loris Area.

4. Daisy Road near Highway 66 in the Loris area.

This list will be updated.

