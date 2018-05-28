Flood advisory issued for Horry County, and the rain is here to stay

Sorry, Myrtle Beach, the rain isn't letting up anytime soon.
Residents woke up Monday to rain pounding the Grand Strand. At 8:41 a.m., a flood advisory was issued for Horry County, which is also under a flash flood watch, according to National Weather Service in Wilmington forecaster Rachel Zouzias.
"The heaviest rain should be [Monday]," Zouzias said. "There’s a plume of tropical moisture streaming in to the area and this with a few other factors are producing heavy rain."
Tropical Storm Alberto spinning in the Gulf Coast combined with a high pressure system to the east is streaming the moisture into the area, Zouzias said.
"There should be a little bit of a lull come this evening," she said.
While residents make get a short break from the rain Monday night, Zouzias said it will rain on and off through Thursday.
An hourly forecast from the weather service showed no chance of precipitation less than 60 percent through Wednesday.
