Myrtle Beach Police announced the 23-mile traffic loop will not be used on Sunday night.

The traffic diversion plan, commonly known as the traffic loop, will not be implemented tonight. Please use caution as you travel on the wet roadways tonight and have safe travels over the holiday weekend. pic.twitter.com/AQnD9fXjGI — Myrtle Beach Police (@MBPDSC) May 28, 2018

The loop was supposed to start at 10 p.m.

The loop ended early on the previous two days of Memorial Day weekend in Myrtle Beach. Police use the loop to help ease congestion that can occur during Atlantic Beach Bikefest, "commonly referred to as black bike week."

Sunday marked the end of bike week for many visitors and some left town during the day trying to beat rainy weather.