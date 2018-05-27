Here's what Ocean Boulevard looked like on the final day of bike week in Myrtle Beach

A bike or two headed south on Ocean Boulevard and barricades still lined the street. For the most part, though, the sights of bike week were gone on Sunday afternoon and replaced by a more traditional scene.
Visitors ate ice cream, mingled on the sidewalk and checked out the attractions. The sounds of revving engines and blaring rap were replaced by the laughter of kids playing in the sand.
That was until the rain arrived, washing out all activity on the Grand Strand's popular stretch.
Mimi Carter watched as her friends and cousins played beach volleyball near the old Pavilion site. She is from Atlanta and this was her second time at bike week.
"Its been good," she said.
The group came to play volleyball to get out of the hotel room for a bit, Carter said.
Saddam Johnson came from Davenport, Iowa to the bike week for the second year. When asked how it compared he said "I can't tell until tomorrow," wanting to get the full weekend before comparing.
He drove to Myrtle Beach for the weekend and said when he tells people in Iowa going, he doesn't have to give many details. "They already know."
Though activity seemed to revert to traditional scenes, many police officers still patrolled Ocean Boulevard in case bike week activities resumed. A few spoke to people on the sidewalks, but many spent time in the middle of the scene as people walked the boulevard.
Frances Taylor is from Richmond, Virginia and she stopped and told officers they needed fewer cops on the boulevard and more on U.S. 17 Business to help direct traffic.
She said congestion on U.S. 17 was an issue throughout the weekend, though it didn't take away too much from the fun.
"It's cool, minus the traffic," she said.
Comments