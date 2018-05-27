No nonsense biker party for grown folks rages in North Myrtle

Hundreds of bikers gather in apartment complex in North Myrtle to share of love of riding without any of the headaches of other areas. Organizers said the atmosphere in North Myrtle Beach is more calm than Myrtle Beach.
Travis Long
Cheerleading in Myrtle Beach has dropped since 2016

Local

Cheerleading in Myrtle Beach has dropped since 2016

The biggest factor was a decrease in the cheer and dance teams that came to the beach. According to graph provided by the department, about $26 million was lost just from changes to cheer and dance in 2017. Here, Myrtle Beach All Stars Cheerleadin

Murder suspect denied bond

Crime

Murder suspect denied bond

Jakeem Jerome Bryant was denied bond in an Horry County courtroom Friday afternoon. He's charged in connection with the August murder of Latosha Lewis.