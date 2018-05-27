Flash flood watch issued for Myrtle Beach. Here's when the rain is coming

The rest of the Memorial Day holiday weekend is expected to be a soggy one.
A flash flood watch will be in effect for Myrtle Beach and surrounding areas, starting Sunday night into Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina.
Weather authorities say about 2 to 4 inches of rain is expected to drench the area late Sunday night and into Monday, pouring water over already saturated ground.
The flood watch is issued for portions of northeast South Carolina and southeast North Carolina, including Horry and Georgetown counties and neighboring areas, according to the NWS.
"Overflow of water from ditches and streams could lead to flash flooding as well, where the danger increases greatly, due to the power of moving water," a NWS brief released Sunday morning states.
While the bulk of the rain is expected later in the evening, isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible after 11 a.m. Sunday for the Myrtle Beach area, a NWS forecast says.
Moisture from Subtropical Storm Alberto is bringing in the rain, putting a damper on the Memorial Holiday weekend.
