North Myrtle, Atlantic Beach celebrate Day 2 of Bikefest

Nathan Quick of Greensboro, N.C. checks on his ribs on 30th Avenue South in Atlantic Beach during BikeFest on May 26, 2018.
Motorcycles line 30th Avenue South BikeFest attendees walk up and down 30th Avenue South in Atlantic Beach on Saturday, May 26, Day 2 of BikeFest.
Courtney Nichols of Chicago, Illinois, sits on her bike drinking a a hollowed-out pineapple filled with slushied strawberries, bananas and coconut on Saturday, May 26, 2018 on 30th Avenue South in Atlantic Beach, S.C. Nichols made the trek down from Chicago specifically for BikeFest.
A motorcyclist pushes his motorcycle down the chute in Atlantic Beach near 30th Avenue South on Saturday, May 26, 2018.
Law enforcement and media vehicles line up at the end of 30th Avenue South in Atlantic Beach on Saturday, May 26, Day 2 of BikeFest.
BikeFest attendees walk up and down 30th Avenue South in Atlantic Beach on Saturday, May 26 as SLED officers stand nearby.
BikeFest attendees walk up and down 30th Avenue South in Atlantic Beach on Saturday, May 26, Day 2 of BikeFest.
Sharon Peters watches motorcycles drive down U.S. 17 at Jimmy Bâ€™s Wildwood Bar & Grill in North Myrtle Beach.
Jackie Wright watches motorcycles drive down U.S. 17 at Jimmy Bâ€™s Wildwood Bar & Grill in North Myrtle Beach. â€œI love people watching,â€ said Jackie Wright.