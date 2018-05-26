Tradition and diversity: Why Bikefest is about more than just bikes

While many local residents associate the Atlantic Beach Memorial Day Bikefest with loud motorcycles and tricked-out cars, for many attendees who come down, the weekend has a different meaning.
For them, it's about family, fun, tradition and diversity.
John Jennings, of West Virginia, said he's been coming to Bikefest with his family since he was in high school, although the 23-mile bike loop may discourage his family from coming in the future.
"It’s a family thing. It’s a time for family to get together and ride out," Jennings said. "Have a good time. Meet up with some people you haven’t seen in a bit. Have some vacation time. South Carolina seems to be one of the better places to go to where you can afford everything and not stress about a lot of stuff."
Jennings has been staying in the same hotel for 10 years, and Myrtle Beach is a "nice meeting place" for his family who live in Charlotte, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. Memorial Day falls near Jennings Birthday.
"I look forward to the all-you-can-eat seafood, which we always get together, all-you-can-eat seafood with all my cousins," Jennings said. "That’s the big highlight of my day."
Photographer Marcus Spears, of Lillington, North Carolina, has been coming for the past seven years. Every year he stays with his family and friends at the Wayfarer Motel on Ocean Boulevard.
"It’s tradition," Spears said. "You have some people go to Miami during this same time, some people go to Virginia Beach, but a lot of people come to Myrtle Beach because they know this the tradition that they have done over the years with their family."
Over the years, he's become friends with some of the people he continuously sees.
"Normally the same guys are here every year," he said. "We hang out and just mingle man, have a good time."
But as the years have gone by, the police presence has tightened up.
"So it’s still a tradition, you’ve just got to be on your ‘P’s and ‘Q’s more," he said. "Over the years, people have got it twisted, of people coming for different reasons. But it’s bike week. It’s a time where black people, I wouldn’t like to label, but we come as a collective group just to enjoy the atmosphere, just to see the cars, just to see the people."
Elijah Little, of Hamlet, North Carolina, has been coming for the past four years to enjoy the atmosphere.
He was sitting outside his motel with friends Saturday night watching women stroll by on the sidewalk.
"We’re trying to see which way is better to approach them," Little said. "Most guys cat-call females, which is kind of disrespectful. The proper way to do it is to actually be more respectful, like ‘Hey, what’s your name?’ Get more in tuned to the female to get more personal with them. It’s working out pretty well. I’ve got one girl’s number."
Little doesn't ride a motorcycle, but says he always shows up in something nice. This time it was a shiny white Chevrolet truck.
He said the best part of Black Bike Week is the diversity.
"And what I mean by diversity is the different personalities," he said. "Some people might be funny, some people might be more outgoing, and people that are here to have a good time."
Christian Boschult, 843-62-0219, @TSN_Christian
Comments