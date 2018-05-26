They didn't know they were coming to Bikefest. But they're having fun.

Ocean Boulevard on Memorial Day weekend is unlike any other weekend in the summer. Everybody is ready for the three-day Atlantic Beach Bikefest.
Well, almost everybody.
Some out-of-towners aren't always prepared for the big crowds and loud vehicles.
Tracy Bishop, of Colorado Spring, Colorado, is vacationing with his wife this week. They weren't prepared for the annual event sometimes called black bike week.
But unlike many who try to avoid the area, Bishop was excited to watch the motorcycle parade down the boulevard Friday night.
"I’m still waiting on the bikes go through," Bishop said Friday night after the 23-mile loop had been put in place. "I'm an avid motorcycle rider myself."
Bishop said he's never been to the East coast or the South. He rides a Victory motorcycle, and only wished more bikes would have rolled through.
"I'm hoping it'll pick up later," he said.
Aside from the lack of bikes, his only complaint was the bike loop.
"The cops are really good about letting me out but then you get in the loop that takes you forever to get anywhere," he said.
Canadian Ellen Polishchuka was strolling the boulevard Saturday with her friend.
"I’ve never seen anything quite like that," Polishchuka said. "It creates an atmosphere, a special one. This specific vibe. It’s something different. For us, it’s fun. We are on our small vacation, so we enjoy it."
