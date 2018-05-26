Here's what a walk around Atlantic Beach looks like during Bikefest

Enjoying a drink poured into a hollowed pineapple, Courtney Nichols sits on one of the dozens of motorcycles lining Atlantic Street.
She traveled from Chicago for the entertainment of Atlantic Beach Bikefest.
A few steps away is the truck selling the $25 fruity drink with alcohol.
Vendors with food, CDs and clothing also line the street, playing music through large speakers. People dance in the road, some holding turkey legs that are being cooked on a large grill.
Many women wear bikinis with a net-like cover up. The men wear t-shirts and leather vests with their motorcycle club logos on the back.
In the median along Atlantic Street are officers from all over the state. Their cars line Ocean Boulevard.
Hundreds of people gather at the end of Atlantic Street in front of a big stage where DJs take turns playing for the crowd. The ocean is just over the dunes.
At Off The Hook bar sits a rapper and his friends getting ready to take the stage.
GoldenBoy Y.P., from Richmond, Virginia, is a rapper and music producer who travels around the country, performing at bike festivals. He started with the inspiration of his father, who owned a record label, when he was five years old.
"I'm excited about the fact that the performance is right on the beach," he said. "Not many artists can say they've performed by the ocean."
Campers are parked around 2nd Avenue with people grilling, sitting in lawn chairs and talking.
George Gause from Bucksport has been coming to Atlantic Beach for more than 20 years to camp during Atlantic Beach Bikefest. He's spent the last week fishing and grilling each day.
"Hotel rooms are too expensive," he said. "Basically I just sit around and see my friends I haven't seen from last year."
