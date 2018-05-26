Sights from Day 1 Bikefest in Myrtle Beach

Extra barricades sit in an empty lot on 9th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach on May 25, 2018, the first day of the 2018 Bikefest.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
Police officers place an individual under arrest in the middle of the road as traffic sits bumper to bumper on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach on May 25, 2018, the first day of the 2018 Bikefest.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
Motorcycles fill the side lot at the Beach House Bar & Grill on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach on May 25, 2018, the first day of the 2018 Bikefest.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
Motorcycles drive by the Beach House on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, S.C. on May 25, 2018, the first day of the 2018 Bikefest.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
Police officers detain an individual and search his vehicle in the middle of the road as traffic sits bumper to bumper on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach on May 25, 2018, the first day of the 2018 Bikefest.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
Traffic sits bumper to bumper on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach on May 25, 2018, the first day of the 2018 Bikefest.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
A parking attendant stops traffic on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach on May 25, 2018, the first day of the 2018 Bikefest.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
Motorcycles drive by the SkyWheel on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, S.C. on May 25, 2018, the first day of the 2018 Bikefest.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com