Guarding the barricades: How volunteers from across the country help out at Bikefest

Sitting in a chair on the corner of Ocean Boulevard, Cassandra Sullivan wore a bright orange vest and watched for motorcycles and cars coming down the side street.
Barricades block the entrance to the boulevard.
Sullivan's job is to stop motorists from going around the barricades and to give directions to people who are lost, and she is one of many volunteers who come to Myrtle Beach for the annual Atlantic Beach Bikefest.
"No problems, haven't had anybody give me any problems at all," said Sullivan, who is from Augusta, Georgia. "Just coming to the gate knowing you can't get through, I'm just sorry I can't get you through, cause that would be my job and I couldn't do that."
Working from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sullivan sat on the corner all night, and will continue through the weekend.
"It's entertainment," Sullivan said about sitting on the boulevard. "How can you sit out here and see nothing? You have to be aware."
While not being from the area, Sullivan said she learned her way around the city by simply looking at street signs, and through people pointing out relevant landmarks.
Despite past events, such as a rash of shootings in 2014 that plagued the annual event, Sullivan said she had no problem sitting on the boulevard alone.
"The officer is usually sitting right there across the street," she said. "They usually park right here, and they go back and forth, up and down, sometimes they sit in the median. I have no problem with it. I don't, not at all."
Sullivan said that across the street is a camera that police use to monitor the boulevard, something she tells people if they start to give her trouble.
But by Friday night, Sullivan said all she had seen were skimpy bathing suits.
"Just seeing the children, just making sure everything is fine, you know, they're taken care of," she said. "I haven't seen nobody get out of line, not at all."
