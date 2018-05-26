'Not related, just family'; Group continues 20-year tradition of meeting during bike week

The pork and sausage sizzled on the grill sending smoke and smells into the air as the first bikes for bike week traveled down Ocean Boulevard for bike week.
Two unloaded drinks and other supplies from the cooler on Friday as others gathered around the grill. Friday marked the start of their annual gathering for bike week – a group that describes themselves as family despite no blood connection.
“Bike riding is alright, but we come for family. Jersey, Philly, everywhere. That is where we come from, everywhere,” Dennis Adams said at the Holiday Sands Hotel.
Adams is from Danville, Virginia, so is Robert McCullum; Daniel Thompson came from Hillsborough, North Carolina. For more than 20 years, this group of friends uses bike week as a pseudo reunion.
“Not related, just family,” Thompson said.
This group has not only been meeting in Myrtle Beach, but at the same hotel for almost as long.
They have seen a lot change in their 20 years of attending bike weeks and said they prefer the early incarnations compared to the modern variety. One of the biggest differences being the 23-mile traffic loop.
McCullum called the loop “just crazy” and said he had to ride around the entire stretch just to get to his hotel. When he got back, police tried to make him go around again until he explained he was trying to get to his hotel and they let him proceed.
Thompson also questioned the police presence and noted that the visitors are bringing revenue into South Carolina.
“It’s like they aren’t giving us respect back,” he said.
The group also remembered a time when just bikes were on Ocean Boulevard, not other vehicles, less violence and no congestion.
“More freedom, less police officers,” Thompson said.
“Everything was open, the streets open, everything was open, just having a good time,” Adams said. “It was just a bike ride, no cars, no nothing, it was just fun.”
