'Why are they acting like this?' Bikefest guests not happy about treatment

On Friday night, lots of cars and only a few motorcycles were cruising Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach's 23-mile bike loop.
There were noticeably fewer bikers than in previous years. Many attendees blamed the decline on the loop and the way bikers are treated during the Memorial Day Bikefest.
West Virginia resident John Jennings, 39, said fewer bikers were coming because of the bike loop.
"That’s a definite factor, there’s no 'ifs,' 'ands' or 'buts' about it," he said. "It’s definitely a lot less traffic than there used to be and I think it’s because of some of the ordinances and stuff they’ve got going on."
Jennings has been coming on family gatherings for 14 years, but next year they might go to Dayton Beach instead. And the 23-mile loop is a factor in that decision.
"Because you’re stuck in one lane of traffic and a lot of times, if your bike isn’t set up for your fan to run all the time, it’ll run hot," he said. "And that’s one big thing people don’t like coming here for."
The Memorial Day rally, also called "Black Bike Week," consists of a predominately younger and black crowd compared to the older and predominately white Harley Week that happens seven days earlier, and some festival-goers feel race plays a factor.
"Last week there wasn’t barricades," said Curtis Dow, who lives in South Carolina. "They only put them up during Black Bike Week. It’s not right. They’re laughing at us saying ‘they got the monkeys in the cage.' Harley Week, no barricades, they do whatever the hell they want to do. When we come here, there’s a problem."
This year, the NAACP sued the City of Myrtle Beach to stop the 23-mile loop from being implemented. The loop isn't enforced during Harley Week. The city has always argued the loop is to control traffic and protect public safety, and a judge ruled in the city's favor several days before the festival began.
Other attendees were unhappy with the overwhelming law enforcement and security presence overall.
Tia Wilson and Ashley Maultsvy were visiting from Pennsylvania.
The two were sitting outside their hotel Friday night watching the bikes roll by when a man appearing to be a security guard told them to move, citing a sign that claimed no loitering was allowed.
"He told us we could not sit outside, but I saw several people standing and sitting outside our hotel," said Wilson.
Maultsvy said they had been "harassed" several times that day, including for their clothing. Myrtle Beach has an ordinance against wearing a thong in public.
"This is a bikini," said Maultsvy. "We’re being treated unfairly and disrespected. You tell someone they can’t sit outside of a hotel room that they paid $1,100 for five days? They’re worried about the wrong [expletive]. We’re all the way from Pennsylvania to show love and turn up. Why are they acting like this?"
But in general, all the law enforcement officers seemed at ease, and despite a few arrests, many of the officers talked with observers on the sidewalk, smiling and engaging in conversation.
Washington, D.C.-area resident Eddie Moore, who says he directs a youth program to keep kids of the street and out of trouble, said he wished more cops would have a smile on their face. He's been coming for 15 years.
"I just wish they would have a smile on their face when they come down here," Moore said. "I come down here every year. I work hard, work with juveniles keep juveniles off the street.
"I don’t come down here to see people get pulled over," he said, pointing to a car surrounded by almost 10 police officers. "That’s overkill. I understand the officer’s got to protect himself but he's got enough backup. The other ones can move on and help someone down the street."
Shortly after he said that, a Myrtle Beach police officer rode up on a bicycle and the two engaged in friendly banter.
Capt. Joey Crosby of the Myrtle Beach Police Department said that officers work around a safety plan to keep officers, riders and citizens safe.
"I’ve watched my officers go down the boulevard today and do community policing at the finest," Crosby said, adding that he saw some officers giving kids high fives on the sidewalk.
"When you’re out working a major event such as this, you’re going to be asked a lot of question and whether you’re asked the 30th question of the day, that question is just important as the first question you ask," Crosby said. "It’s about respect. You respect the individual."
