'Why are they acting like this?' Bikefest guests not happy about treatment

SHARE COPY LINK Some people who come down for the Atlantic Beach Bikefest claim that the heavy police presence and 23-mile loop are unfair and racist, citing comparisons to the fall motorcycle rally that attracts a predominately white crowd. Travis Long

Some people who come down for the Atlantic Beach Bikefest claim that the heavy police presence and 23-mile loop are unfair and racist, citing comparisons to the fall motorcycle rally that attracts a predominately white crowd. Travis Long