Bikefest for all ages: Child cruises through Atlantic Beach

Riding among sports bikes and Harley's, Autumn Rogers' bike was a little different.
With training wheels, elbow pads and knee pads, Rogers stood out among the bikers for more than her training wheels as the young child motored through the crowd.
"She's just out riding around right now," Danny Rogers, Autumn Rogers' dad, said of his daughter who was riding a small, purple, motorized scooter.
Danny Rogers said his family has attended the event three times after moving to Atlantic Beach.
"We like it," Danny Rogers said. "It's good, a lot of friendly people. I don't worry about a thing."
And Autumn Rogers was the hit of the show as she motored down Atlantic Street, people filming her as she went.
"She loves to get out and talk to people," Danny Rogers said. "She doesn't meet a stranger."
