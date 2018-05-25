A lionfish swims in a holding tank at the South Carolina Aquarium in Charleston on Wednesday. A meeting at the aquarium will focus on how the public can help deal with invasive lionfish, which are commonly found off the coast of the Carolinas. The meeting is one of three the environmental group REEF is holding in the Carolinas.
A lionfish swims in a holding tank at the South Carolina Aquarium in Charleston on Wednesday. A meeting at the aquarium will focus on how the public can help deal with invasive lionfish, which are commonly found off the coast of the Carolinas. The meeting is one of three the environmental group REEF is holding in the Carolinas. Bruce Smith, The Associated Press
A lionfish swims in a holding tank at the South Carolina Aquarium in Charleston on Wednesday. A meeting at the aquarium will focus on how the public can help deal with invasive lionfish, which are commonly found off the coast of the Carolinas. The meeting is one of three the environmental group REEF is holding in the Carolinas. Bruce Smith, The Associated Press

Local

Diver taken to the hospital after lionfish sting near Murrells Inlet

By Elizabeth Townsend

etownsend@thesunnews.com

May 25, 2018 03:06 PM

A 31-year-old man was taken to the hospital Friday morning after suffering a lionfish's sting while diving near Murrells Inlet, according to U.S. Coast Guard officials.

The man was diving about 30 miles off the coast when he was stung behind the ear, according to Anthony Kozak, Operations Unit Controller with the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Charleston.

"It's really unfortunate," said Kozak, who added the venom from a lionfish is "extremely painful."

He said the Coast Guard helped arrange for EMS to meet the man on shore. He was in stable condition, but was taken to the hospital for further treatment, Kozak said.

Kozak stated another diver was stung by a lionfish off the Georgia coast earlier this month. He said lionfish typically stay off shore.

  Comments  