Diver taken to the hospital after lionfish sting near Murrells Inlet

A 31-year-old man was taken to the hospital Friday morning after suffering a lionfish's sting while diving near Murrells Inlet, according to U.S. Coast Guard officials.
The man was diving about 30 miles off the coast when he was stung behind the ear, according to Anthony Kozak, Operations Unit Controller with the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Charleston.
"It's really unfortunate," said Kozak, who added the venom from a lionfish is "extremely painful."
He said the Coast Guard helped arrange for EMS to meet the man on shore. He was in stable condition, but was taken to the hospital for further treatment, Kozak said.
Kozak stated another diver was stung by a lionfish off the Georgia coast earlier this month. He said lionfish typically stay off shore.
