First storm of hurricane season named. Here's what's in store for the Grand Strand

Ahead of the Memorial Day and Atlantic Beach Bikefest weekend, the National Weather Service's Weekend Briefing is predicting Myrtle Beach areas can expect around one inch of rain approaching Sunday. On Memorial Day Monday leading into Tuesday, the area can expect up to four inches of rain.
Isolated thunderstorms and rain showers for Friday and Saturday, hopefully leaving time for outdoor activities in between storms. Heavier and more consistent rains are expected for Sunday, however. On Sunday night the chance for rain is currently 100 percent.
The temperature is predicted to remain consistent across the weekend with highs in the low 80s during the day, and lows in the low 70s at night.
The rain comes as a result of Subtropical Storm Alberto will be moving across the Gulf of Mexico this weekend, bringing rains throughout the Southeast over the holiday weekend. The storm will not be hitting the area directly.
Stay dry out there.
