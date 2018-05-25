Motorcyclist killed in crash after fleeing Myrtle Beach police traffic stop

One person was killed in a crash as they attempted to flee a Myrtle Beach police traffic stop early Friday morning.
The wreck happened about 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of 8th Avenue North and Main Street, according to Capt. Joey Crosby with Myrtle Beach police.
Officers initiated a traffic stop near 8th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard, and learned the motorcycle was stolen, according to police information.
The driver fled from authorities at a "high rate of speed, and struck a curb," Crosby said.
The driver was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead. Myrtle Beach officers were not chasing the motorcyclist when the crash happened, Crosby said.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
Comments