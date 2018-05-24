427 police officers head to the beach as community prepares for Bikefest

About 427 police officers are in Myrtle Beach for Memorial Day weekend, and many gathered at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center Thursday evening as they prepared for the annual Atlantic Beach Bikefest, often referred to as Black Bike Week.
Agencies including South Carolina Highway Patrol, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources met with the Myrtle Beach Police Department, who they will be paired with throughout the weekend.
"We're going to ask you to continue what you do all year round," Capt. Joey Crosby, public information officer for the Myrtle Beach Police department, said. "As long as you continue what you do all year round, we'll have a successful week."
Crosby discussed the 23-mile traffic loop with the officers, which will go into effect from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday through Sunday, stressing the importance of keeping both traffic and pedestrians moving.
The loop begins at 29th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard, then moves south to Kings Highway near the Myrtle Beach airport, then up Harrelson Boulevard to U.S. 501, onto northbound S.C. 31, down southbound George Bishop Parkway, onto 29th Avenue North, and back onto Ocean Boulevard.
The event also marked the one year anniversary as chief of police for Amy Prock, who has been an officer with the department for 22 years.
"It's been over a year at this point, and I'm looking forward to the future," Prock said.
"I wanted to make sure you understood where I was coming from tonight," she said. "It's about connecting with the people that we serve."
