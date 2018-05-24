'This is just round one': NAACP talks traffic loop, police ahead of Bikefest

With Atlantic Beach Bikefest right around the corner, officials from the NAACP held a news conference Thursday morning to discuss the treatment of black people throughout the weekend — a discussion the centered around a lawsuit against the 23-mile traffic loop and an increased police presence.

The suit was filed against the City of Myrtle Beach and the city's police department in February over the traffic plan that funnels traffic from Ocean Boulevard out to the county before returning to city limits.

"We're told that this traffic plan is designed to decrease traffic congestion, but people are stuck in traffic for hours," Anson Asake, NAACP associate general counsel said. "A trip that ordinarily takes 10 to 15 minutes ends up taking people hours."

The civil rights group recently battled with the city in federal court, where attorneys for the group argued the loop was "unjustified, unfair and unconstitutional.”

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

The NAACP called the 23-mile traffic loop discriminatory and said it takes away from the enjoyment of the weekend. City officials say the loop is as a public safety measure and the number of incidents has dropped since 2015.

Just days before the event, the judge ruled the city can use the loop for the 2018 event.

SHARE COPY LINK NAACP leaders hold a press conference to discuss "Operation Bike Week Justice" to monitor discriminatory practices in Myrtle Beach during Black Bike Week in Myrtle Beach, SC. Jason Leejlee@thesunnews.com

"We may have lost the battle, but the war's still going on," Asake said. "We've been here for years fighting against injustice in Myrtle Beach and we're not about to stop now. We can't stop and we won't stop. This is just round one. It continues."

The NAACP plans on appealing the decision and disposing various city officials including the chief of police.

"The real intent behind this traffic plan is to discourage African Americans from attending Black Bike Week" Asake said. "There's no rational basis for this traffic plan. It doesn't serve any of the purposes they claim it serves. It's designed to make it as unpleasant as possible so that African Americans will not come to Black Bike Week."

Officials also spoke of an increased police presence that will be seen throughout the weekend.

According to Capt. Joey Crosby, public information officer for the Myrtle Beach Police Department, 427 officers will be in town, including officers from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, South Carolina Highway Patrol and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

Asake said the NAACP has a hotline where people can call in complaints against the loop, police harassment or any complaints against businesses. The number is 888-362-8683.

"We call upon our people, as they enjoy the beach, to obey the law and to stay the course," Kenneth Floyd, NAACP Conway branch member, said. "We're here because we will not be deterred by the ruling."