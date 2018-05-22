Police ask for public's help in finding persons of interest in Loris murder case

Horry County police are asking for the public's assistance in locating two men they believe were involved in a murder in Loris last month.
Police are searching for Heath Reaves Jr. and Tyshawn Brown in connection to an April 24 murder that occurred at the intersection of Church Street and Spring Street, according to a department tweet.
Charles Edward Durant II, 20, of Green Sea, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.
If you have any information on the location of the suspects, contact police at 843-915-TIPS.
Comments