'There's been some unrest': How the city wants to help the Grand Strand Humane Society

After months of turmoil at the Grand Strand Humane Society, the City of Myrtle Beach is hiring a consultant to look at how the non-profit runs.

During a city council meeting Tuesday afternoon, members voted to spend $28,500 on McCartney Resources LLC, which will work to set procedures for staff as well as define the roles of board members, set term limits and write a job description for an executive director, a position the shelter has not filled since January.

The city is also conducting a financial audit on the shelter, Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said.

"There's been some unrest, some changes at the humane society as of late, there's been some disagreements in terms of management styles and practices," city spokesman Mark Kruea said. "They seem to be on a more even keel at this point … ."

In March, a board meeting resulted in the resignation of president Elena Nicholas and city appointed board member Susan Means. The meeting questioned if too many animals were euthanized at the no-kill shelter for cases that are treatable.

At the time, former humane society veterinarian Dr. Michelle Crull made the decision to stop treating ringworm at the shelter in March. Rather, the disease would be treated in homes outside of the shelter. The decision was temporary until staff could be retrained and space was made available in the shelter.

Now, the study is aimed at listing what animals will be accepted at the shelter and how they will be treated, as well as the intake and release of animals from the shelters care.

"It's a fairly normal thing to do. It's a small non-profit organization, run mostly by volunteers," Kruea said. "They have a big job, it's a monumental task to take care of unwanted, uncared for pets. This offers them a little outside guidance, a fresh perspective."

McCartney Resources LLC will start next week, and will work for three months. Kruea said the city is paying for the study out of the general fund.

Each year, the city gives the society $230,000 and owns the building the shelter is housed. in