Hurricane Irma damaged local beaches. Here's how much it will take to fix them

Horry County Councilman Tyler Servant wants to protect the sand dunes by shoring up a local ordinance making it illegal to climb, dig or destroy dunes. On Friday, May 12, 2017, Servant looked at the Garden City Beach shore line where dunes have been rebuilt after the Hurricane Matthew destruction. He said the "Please, keep off dunes" signs are just suggestions. The ordinance, ready for a second of three readings on Tuesday, will give the county police the authority to fine anyone damaging a dune.