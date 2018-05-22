Police make an arrest on Ocean Boulevard during Bikefest. The Memorial Day weekend Bikefest started Friday on Ocean Boulevard with event participants showing off their rides, walking the sidewalks, and dancing in motel parking lots. May 26, 2017.
Here's how Myrtle Beach welcomes 427 officers for Bikefest, and who foots the bill

By Hannah Strong

hstrong@thesunnews.com

May 22, 2018 12:53 PM

A place to stay and meals are being donated by the Myrtle Beach business community to host more than 400 police officers who are coming from outside jurisdictions to assist with Atlantic Beach Bikefest, said Capt. Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Hospitality rooms are being set up in preparation for the weekend with drinks and snacks for the officers, Crosby said. Officers will be staying at a variety of places along the Grand Strand, he said.

A welcome ceremony for police is 5 p.m. Thursday at the Sheraton Convention Center. Police will have an "operation briefing" and be paired with a Myrtle Beach officer for shifts throughout the weekend.

Crosby said the weekend is a time for the department to "execute our operational plans and improve for next year."

"We do an after action critique and find things we can improve on" for the next year, he said.

The police department has advertised a Blessing of the Bikes event at 3 p.m. Friday at the convention center courtyard, 2102 N. Oak Street. There will be a scripture reading, blessing and benediction.

