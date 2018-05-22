Here's how Myrtle Beach welcomes 427 officers for Bikefest, and who foots the bill

A place to stay and meals are being donated by the Myrtle Beach business community to host more than 400 police officers who are coming from outside jurisdictions to assist with Atlantic Beach Bikefest, said Capt. Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Hospitality rooms are being set up in preparation for the weekend with drinks and snacks for the officers, Crosby said. Officers will be staying at a variety of places along the Grand Strand, he said.

A welcome ceremony for police is 5 p.m. Thursday at the Sheraton Convention Center. Police will have an "operation briefing" and be paired with a Myrtle Beach officer for shifts throughout the weekend.

Crosby said the weekend is a time for the department to "execute our operational plans and improve for next year."

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

"We do an after action critique and find things we can improve on" for the next year, he said.

The police department has advertised a Blessing of the Bikes event at 3 p.m. Friday at the convention center courtyard, 2102 N. Oak Street. There will be a scripture reading, blessing and benediction.

SHARE COPY LINK Here are some sights and sounds from the second day of Memorial Day Bikefest in Myrtle Beach. Josh Belljbell@thesunnews.com

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong