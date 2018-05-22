Here's what will replace this popular Marshwalk restaurant after decades of business

After 44 years of business on the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk, Capt. Dave's Dockside Restaurant is closing its doors next week, with a new restaurant taking its place.
Located at 4037 Highway 17 Business, Catfish Johnny's will be replacing Capt. Dave's Dockside after it closes May 27, according to a news release.
The new seafood restaurant will open at the beginning of June, and all Dockside employees have been asked to stay and work at Catfish Johnny's.
Brothers Kenneth and Frank Owens opened Capt. Dave's Dockside Restaurant in 1974, which has been owned and operated by the same family ever since.
Frank's son, restaurant owner David Owens, leased the property to JPA Management Group, which owns the J Peters restaurant chain. Catfish Johnny's is an affiliate of J Peters.
"The entire Dockside family would like to thank all of their loyal guests who have supported them through the years and invite everyone to come out one more time and enjoy a piece of Murrells Inlet history before it's gone," the release states.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
