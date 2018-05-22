'I'm not going farther than my mailbox': What locals do during Bikefest

If you ask most Grand Strand residents how they feel about Atlantic Beach Bikefest, most of their answers show they aren't too happy about the weekend festivities and the 23-mile traffic loop.

The Sun News took to Facebook to ask locals what their plans are and what they think about the Memorial Day weekend event, also known as "Black Bike Week."

Here's what they said:

Grand Strand resident Teena Allen said she bought a week's worth of groceries and plans to stay home during Bikefest.

"My husband isn't leaving the house except to and from work, and I'm not going farther than my mailbox," Allen said.

When it comes to the 23-mile traffic loop, Allen said, "At the end of the day, it's more of a frustration to the locals."

File photo from the 2017 Atlantic Beach Bikefest. JASON LEE jlee@thesunnews.com

Vicki Elvis, a Myrtle Beach resident, said she leaves town.

"Have stayed before and what a nightmare," Elvis said.

But for Karen Hunt-Maddry, she has never had any issues during the weekend.

"I live on Ocean Boulevard and never have had a problem," she said. "I just run errands before 3 (p.m.) and don't go out at night."

Aaron Nesbitt said he carries on his normal schedule, and just avoids the "most popular places."

"I stayed away from higher traffic areas just to be a little more on the safe side," he said.

Custom bikes line the streets of Atlantic Beach as visitors eat and people watch. The Black Pearl Cultural Heritage and Bike Festival continued through Sunday night in Atlantic Beach with parties in the street that were only dampened when a rain squall moved in late in the evening. Sunday May 29, 2017. JASON LEE jlee@thesunnews.com

Candace Musmeci said someone threw a bottle are her car during her first Bikefest experience.

"I stay far, far away," she said. "Not my cup of tea."

Jeff Harper said he stays as far away as possible. "Too many people misbehaving," he said.

JASON LEE jlee@thesunnews.com

Myrtle Beach has been preparing for the annual event for months, setting out barricades for the 23-mile traffic loop and organizing officers from other jurisdictions to assist through the weekend.

During this year's Harley Week, which happened the week before Bikefest, there were 892 citations issued in Georgetown County, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office. The most issued citations were for careless operation of a motor vehicle and speeding, the sheriff's office said.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong