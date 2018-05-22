New boutique coming to Coastal Grand Mall

A new boutique is set to open in Coastal Grand Mall next month, providing fashion lovers another store to find clothing, accessories and gifts for women.
Apricot Lane Boutique will be opening in June, according to its website. A grand opening date was not listed on the site.
"Our clothing is on-trend, affordable, and ever-changing to ensure you walk away with something one of a kind," Apricot Lane's website states. "We carry a curated collection of well-know brands mixed with new, up-and-coming brands; all of which are high-quality, stylish and affordable."
The Myrtle Beach store will be South Carolina's first and only location, with the next closest Apricot Lane located in Southern Pines, North Carolina. Other boutiques are located in Alaska, Wisconsin, North Dakota, Colorado, Texas, Iowa, Minnesota, California, Nevada, Montana, Illinois, Florida and Kansas.
Each store has its own selection of merchandise and design elements based on local demographics.
"Your Apricot Lane franchise will boast new styles each week, fresh from designers who are inspired by the runways in New York, Paris, and Milan." the site says. "We are constantly seeking unique pieces that turn heads and set trends."
Apricot Lane Boutique will be located in unit #170 inside the mall.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
