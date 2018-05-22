Minor injuries reported in school bus crash in Conway area

Four people suffered injuries when the school bus they were traveling in crashed in the Conway area Tuesday morning.
The crash happened at U.S. 701 and Harper Road at about 7:50 a.m., the South Carolina Highway Patrol website states.
Lisa Bourcier, Horry County County Schools spokeswoman, said four people were transported from the scene with minor injuries, including three children and one adult.
It's unknown whether the adult was the bus driver or a school aid, Bourcier said.
Another bus is en route to take the children to school, and the South Carolina Highway Patrol is on scene, according to Bourcier.
Horry County Fire Rescue EMS responded to the crash scene. Thirteen Whittemore Park Middle School students were checked for injuries and released to school officials, according to a tweet from HCFR.
