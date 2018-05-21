A new tropical system could bring more rain to Myrtle Beach for Memorial Day weekend

The Grand Strand is expected to get one to two inches of rain this week, with Wednesday and Thursday bringing the most showers, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
There's a 20 percent chance a tropical cyclone could form in the Gulf of Mexico during the next five days, and it could have an impact on Memorial Day weekend weather, the NWS reported.
A "deep tropical moisture" is predicted for the week, with scattered showers and thunderstorms through Sunday, the weather service reports.
High temperatures are expected to stay in the low 80s through Sunday. Thursday predictions report a 69-degree low, which is the lowest temperature expected this week, according to the NWS.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
Comments