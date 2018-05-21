Here is how many cops will be in Myrtle Beach this weekend for bike week

Though the number is down from previous years, there will still be 400 police officers from South Carolina and Georgia in Myrtle Beach this week to help local cops during bike week.
Myrtle Beach Police Capt. Joey Crosby said they expect the weekend to occur without a hitch.
"We've been planning for a long time now," Crosby said.
This year there will be 427 cops from agencies throughout South Carolina and Georgia to help local officers. That number is down slightly as Crosby said there were more than 500 last year. More than 600 outside-agencies' officers helped in the Grand Strand in 2016.
Those outside-agency officers are in addition to the roughly 200 Myrtle Beach cops.
Crosby said there are a few factors in play for the decrease in numbers this year including other agencies facing staffing issues and officers needed for other activities, such as with traffic control around James B. Edwards bridge in Charleston.
The police presence is to help Atlantic Beach Bikefest, which is commonly referred to as "Black Bike Week" and starts this weekend. Hundreds of thousands of bikers and culture enthusiasts are set to visit Myrtle Beach for the annual gathering.
Police efforts to provide a safe environment involve local, state and federal agencies. Crosby and Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock testified about the planning efforts during a recent federal court hearing.
"We want to be able to provide the utmost public safety to everyone," Prock said during the hearing over the city's use of a traffic loop during the weekend.
The outside-agency officers are paired with local cops during the weekend, Crosby said. They work in a variety of areas from walking along Ocean Boulevard to traffic control.
Crosby said the cost of the additional officers won't be determined until after the weekend. The other agencies have mutual aid agreements with Myrtle Beach to provide the additional manpower.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety, though Highway Patrol, is one agencies that provides officers. According to the department's 2017 bike week plan, troopers worked traffic control and foot patrols in the area. The plan was included in court documentation about the traffic loop. The NAACP sued the city over the loop and called it discriminatory. A judge has yet to rule on whether the 2018 version of the traffic loop is permitted.
The department had nearly 20 officers working crowd control in Atlantic Beach, according to the plan. Another four dozen worked traffic control throughout the region, in separate 12-hour shifts.
