Weather, rules, parties: Atlantic Beach Bikefest is days away

Atlantic Beach Bikefest is coming.

The forecast for the week calls for overcast days, thunderstorms and showers, according to the National Weather Service. But partly sunny skies are expected Wednesday through Saturday, the NWS reports.





More than a dozen parties are scheduled for the upcoming weekend. Here are the details.

With the highly organized Memorial Day weekend festivities are rules that come only once a year. As Harley Week wraps up, here's what officials in Myrtle Beach warn visitors to do and not to do during Black Bike Week:

"Impromptu" parties in public or private parking areas are not allowed. Those parties are illegal in the city, officials say.

Trash cans are located throughout Ocean Boulevard. Each one is emptied twice daily.

No golf carts can be driven south of 29th Avenue North on Ocean Boulevard. Golf cart drivers may use side streets south of 3rd Avenue South.

Mopeds are not allowed on Ocean Boulevard from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Thursday through Monday.

Myrtle Beach is also preparing for the 23-mile traffic loop that will start 10 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The loop will last until 2 a.m. Here's the traffic loop pattern.

All traffic on Ocean Boulevard is one way from 29th Avenue North or South Kings Highway. Northbound lanes on Ocean Boulevard are reserved for emergency vehicles only. Drivers may use exits from Ocean Boulevard with traffic lights to Kings Highway during non-loop hours.

Metal barricades were dropped off in North Myrtle Beach nearly two weeks before the city welcomed bikefest visitors. The barricades, which line Dodge's Chicken and a shopping center housing Waves, Nick's Cigar World and Rent-A-Center, encourage motorists to continue moving and to stop drivers from cutting through the parking lots, and potentially putting pedestrians in danger.

