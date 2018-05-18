Concerned about outdoor burning? Council wants to hear from you

If you have an opinion about outdoor burning, county council wants to hear from you.
Horry County council members are holding a workshop in order to develop an ordinance regulating outdoor burning in the county, according to a news release.
In recent months, council members have tried coming up with an ordinance addressing outdoor burning east of the Intracoastal Waterway, but they haven't been able to produce something that's made everyone happy.
At 9 a.m. on June 13, council will hold a workshop in the council chambers at the government and justice center in downtown Conway.
The workshop will feature public input, and participants are not required to sign up in advance.
Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
Comments