Man identified after fatal early morning crash

A 32-year-old man has been identified after he was killed in a motor vehicle crash early this morning.

Ryan Daily, from Gallivant Ferry, was killed around 6:40 a.m. at the intersection of Pee Dee Road and U.S. 501, according to Darris Fowler, deputy coroner for Horry County.

Fowler said the crash was not a motorcycle incident.

An Horry County Police Department tweet states the wreck closed the northbound lane of Highway 501 and that southbound traffic was being diverted down Pee Dee Highway.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

All lanes of the highway reopened about 8:30 a.m.