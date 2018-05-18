The Sun News file photo
The Sun News file photo
The Sun News file photo

Local

Man identified after fatal early morning crash

By Megan Tomasic And Michaela Broyles

mtomasic@thesunnews.com

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

May 18, 2018 01:46 PM

A 32-year-old man has been identified after he was killed in a motor vehicle crash early this morning.

Ryan Daily, from Gallivant Ferry, was killed around 6:40 a.m. at the intersection of Pee Dee Road and U.S. 501, according to Darris Fowler, deputy coroner for Horry County.

Fowler said the crash was not a motorcycle incident.

An Horry County Police Department tweet states the wreck closed the northbound lane of Highway 501 and that southbound traffic was being diverted down Pee Dee Highway.

All lanes of the highway reopened about 8:30 a.m.

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News

  Comments  