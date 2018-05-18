When she read a local boy's horse was shot, she sent $10 and wrote a letter to Trump

After a 93-year-old woman read the story about a local boy whose horse was killed last week, she mailed The Sun News a check to go towards a new horse and even wrote a letter to President Trump.
Judith Pezzente, of Murrells Inlet, became "very upset" when she learned of 5-year-old Bentley Rowell's horse, Sky, being shot in Galivants Ferry on May 8.
"He was a broken-hearted little boy and I felt very sorry for him," Pezzente told The Sun News Friday.
The day Pezzente read the story in The Sun News' newspaper, May 11, she wrote us a letter regarding the "vile and horrible act."
"I read the story and was very upset and would like to start up a fund to pay for a new horse for the Bentley boy," she wrote. "I'm on a very limited income myself and wish I could handle the price for a horse but hope others will help."
Enclosed in the letter was a check for $10 to go towards the purchase of a new horse, which will be placed in a donation account set up for Bentley at Conway National Bank.
"Let's find a gentle, loving, white female pony or horse who would love to be beloved by a small heart-broken boy," Pezzente wrote in the letter.
Pezzente said she sent another letter to the president Thursday, which mentioned what happened to Sky and asked if he could contribute to the new horse fund.
"Bentley's best friend, 'Sky,' had been shot dead by an unknown villain, could you send a few dollars?" she asked in the letter addressed to Trump. "Imagine how proud Bentley would be to have his president help to heal a broken heart."
Brooke Gasque, Bentley's mother, said she is very thankful for Pezzente's support, along with the entire community's during this difficult time.
"At first we thought there weren't any good people left in the world because of the way things happened, and then everyone's pulled together," Gasque said. "It's humbling, it really is. There's no other way to put it other than it's humbling to know that there are still good people out there who do have a heart and genuinely care."
Want to help?
A new horse fund account has been set up at the Conway National Bank. Anyone wishing to donate may do so by depositing funds in the account titled "Marilyn Brooke Gasque for Bentley C Rowell (horse fund)."
Donations can be accepted at any Conway National Bank branch.
