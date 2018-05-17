Impractical Jokers filming movie near Myrtle Beach

SHARE COPY LINK Actors and crew from TruTV's Impractical Jokers were filming at Captain Archie's in North Myrtle Beach on Thursday evening during spring Bike Week. General Manager Billy Riggs confirmed that the team had been filming at the bar all day. Jason Lee

