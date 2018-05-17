Actors and crew from TruTV's Impractical Jokers were filming at Captain Archie's in North Myrtle Beach on Thursday evening during spring Bike Week. General Manager Billy Riggs confirmed that the team had been filming at the bar all day. Jason Lee
Impractical Jokers filming movie near Myrtle Beach

By Christian Boschult

May 17, 2018

North Myrtle Beach

The Hollywood Reporter announced last week that TruTV had commissioned a movie from its hit series "Impractical Jokers." On Thursday, they were filming in North Myrtle Beach at Captian Archies.

The TV show consists of four characters — Joe Gatto, Sal Vulcano, Brian Quinn and James Murray — who dare each other to do or say anything. The loser is whoever doesn't follow through on the dare.

"Impractical Jokers, the TV show, is filming a movie here," said Captain Archies general manager Billy Riggs. "I don't know when it will be out, I heard somebody say it will be a PG-13 movie."

Around 7:30 p.m. the crew wrapped up filming. As the cast left, bikers crowded around their car and cheered as they rolled out.

"They got here about 6:30 this morning and they're loading out of here now," Riggs said. "I think the general premise was something involving loud motorcycles and whatever."

