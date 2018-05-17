Impractical Jokers filming movie near Myrtle Beach

The Hollywood Reporter announced last week that TruTV had commissioned a movie from its hit series "Impractical Jokers." On Thursday, they were filming in North Myrtle Beach at Captian Archies.
The TV show consists of four characters — Joe Gatto, Sal Vulcano, Brian Quinn and James Murray — who dare each other to do or say anything. The loser is whoever doesn't follow through on the dare.
"Impractical Jokers, the TV show, is filming a movie here," said Captain Archies general manager Billy Riggs. "I don't know when it will be out, I heard somebody say it will be a PG-13 movie."
Around 7:30 p.m. the crew wrapped up filming. As the cast left, bikers crowded around their car and cheered as they rolled out.
"They got here about 6:30 this morning and they're loading out of here now," Riggs said. "I think the general premise was something involving loud motorcycles and whatever."
Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
Comments