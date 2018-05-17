Horry County treasurer officially ends lawsuit against the county

Horry County Treasurer Angie Jones officially dropped her lawsuit against the county Thursday, ending a six-month legal conflict.
Jones sued the county last November over lack of funding and control of the treasurer's office. The suit claimed her office was historically understaffed and wanted additional funds to bring up staffing levels. In addition, employees had been cut from the staff by former treasurer Rodney Dickinson before Jones took office.
But on Thursday, Jones ended her suit against the county in return for the county dropping its counter claim against her. The dismissal stipulated that each party pay its own legal fees.
"As most of you know, council and I have been working together for months to resolve any and all issues," Jones said in a prepared statement. "We, as elected officials, have agreed to work together for the benefit of our citizens."
Jones said both parties agreed to walk away and move forward with county business.
"I have stated many times that I hadn't [gave] up on council and I am glad they didn't give up on me," she said.
The settlement doesn't include any stipulations regarding funding.
"No budget amendments have been agreed to at this time," Jones said. "I have faith they will do what they can to help us."
Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
