One killed in crash along Tidewater Road

A pickup truck driver died in a single-vehicle wreck on Wednesday evening.
South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins sad the crash happened at about 5:25 p.m. on Wednesday on Tidewater Road.
A 2012 Ford pickup truck was traveling west, went off the roadway and hit a ditch. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and died as a result. Collins did not release the victim’s name. Nobody else was inside the vehicle.
Tidewater Road is off U.S. 501 south of the Carolina Bays Parkway in the Myrtle Beach area.
