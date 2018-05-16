Driver in fatal single car crash identified

The Horry County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a fatal single car crash that happened Tuesday evening in Longs.
Harrelson Long, 60, of Tabor City, died at the scene from injuries sustained in the wreck, said deputy coroner Michelle McSpadden.
The victim was not wearing a seat belt, and died as a result of the wreck, said South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins.
Collins said the wreck happened at about 8 p.m. The driver of a 2000 Mercury was traveling south, ran off the roadway and hit a bridge railing.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
