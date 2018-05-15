One killed in Pond View Road wreck

One person was killed in a single vehicle wreck along Pond View Road on Tuesday night.
South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins said the wreck happened at about 8 p.m. The driver of a 2000 Mercury was traveling south, ran off the roadway and hit a bridge railing.
The driver was not wearing a seat belt and died as a result of the wreck, Collins said. He did not release the victim’s name. The driver was the only person in the car.
Pond View Road is located off U.S. Route 701 near Loris.
