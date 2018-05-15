Police update investigation on fire that destroyed Murrells Inlet restaurant

Police will not file criminal charges in connection to a fire that destroyed Broken Spur Rib & Steakhouse earlier this month.
The Murrells Inlet eatery caught fire, early in the morning, and its owner Don Crownover was initially listed as a suspect in an arson investigation.
The Georgetown Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday that it did not plan to file charges after a two week investigation. Evidence did not support a charge of arson, according to the office.
According to a police report shortly after the May 1 fire, a fire investigator told a deputy he spoke to the owner, who said he stopped by the restaurant about two hours before the fire and turned on some lights, the report states.
An employee at a nearby business told investigators that a vehicle was spotted in the Broken Spur parking lot about 20 minutes before the fire, according to the report.
Surveillance video showed a vehicle similar to the restaurant's owners leaving the lot about three minutes before the fire, according to the report.
Comments