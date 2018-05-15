Police update investigation on fire that destroyed Murrells Inlet restaurant

Police will not file criminal charges in connection to a fire that destroyed Broken Spur Rib & Steakhouse earlier this month.

The Murrells Inlet eatery caught fire, early in the morning, and its owner Don Crownover was initially listed as a suspect in an arson investigation.

SHARE COPY LINK A fire broke out early Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at a Murrells Inlet restaurant formerly known as T-Bones Steak House & Saloon. Hannah Stronghstrong@thesunnews.com

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

The Georgetown Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday that it did not plan to file charges after a two week investigation. Evidence did not support a charge of arson, according to the office.

According to a police report shortly after the May 1 fire, a fire investigator told a deputy he spoke to the owner, who said he stopped by the restaurant about two hours before the fire and turned on some lights, the report states.

An employee at a nearby business told investigators that a vehicle was spotted in the Broken Spur parking lot about 20 minutes before the fire, according to the report.

Surveillance video showed a vehicle similar to the restaurant's owners leaving the lot about three minutes before the fire, according to the report.