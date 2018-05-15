Broken Spur Rib & Steakhouse was destroyed in an early morning fire on Tuesday, May 1, 2018.
Broken Spur Rib & Steakhouse was destroyed in an early morning fire on Tuesday, May 1, 2018. Alex Lang alang@thesunnews.com
Police update investigation on fire that destroyed Murrells Inlet restaurant

By Alex Lang

May 15, 2018 04:27 PM

Police will not file criminal charges in connection to a fire that destroyed Broken Spur Rib & Steakhouse earlier this month.

The Murrells Inlet eatery caught fire, early in the morning, and its owner Don Crownover was initially listed as a suspect in an arson investigation.

A fire broke out early Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at a Murrells Inlet restaurant formerly known as T-Bones Steak House & Saloon. Hannah Stronghstrong@thesunnews.com

The Georgetown Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday that it did not plan to file charges after a two week investigation. Evidence did not support a charge of arson, according to the office.

According to a police report shortly after the May 1 fire, a fire investigator told a deputy he spoke to the owner, who said he stopped by the restaurant about two hours before the fire and turned on some lights, the report states.

An employee at a nearby business told investigators that a vehicle was spotted in the Broken Spur parking lot about 20 minutes before the fire, according to the report.

Surveillance video showed a vehicle similar to the restaurant's owners leaving the lot about three minutes before the fire, according to the report.

