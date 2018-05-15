Almost two months after Brad Dean resigned, chamber hires interim CEO

The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce has hired an interim chief executive officer almost two months after former president and CEO Brad Dean announced his resignation.
Jan H. Hollar, former CEO of Horry County State Bank, will act as CEO while the board of directors hires a permanent candidate.
"Her strong background and financial acumen will be a strong asset during this time of transition," Carla Schuessler, board chair, said.
Dean resigned in March to pursue a career at the new Puerto Rico Destination Marketing Organization.
Hollar has 39 years of CEO and chief financial officer experience, according to a press release. According to her LinkedIn profile, Hollar worked at Yadkin Bank as CFO from 2009 to 2014 and has a bachelors degree in economics and business administration from Furman University.
Diana D. Greene, executive vice president of business development has also been appointed as interim chief of staff.
Greene has been a chamber employee for 18 years.
"The board appointed Diana Greene to the interim role based on her many years of experience with the organization, our community and with the chamber management," Schuessler said. "She has demonstrated dedication, leadership and commitment to the chamber and our community."
Both Hollar and Greene will begin their duties immediately, the release states.
In early May Jimmy Gray was named director of government affairs at the chamber. According to Greene, executive vice president of business development at the chamber, Gray's first day was May 14.
