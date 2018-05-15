Bad weather during Harley Week will bring slippery, dangerous road conditions

A low-pressure system churning its way up the Gulf of Mexico is expected to bring tropical moisture to the Grand Strand, with thunderstorms and showers forecast throughout Harley Week.
Forecasters say the system's conditions are becoming "even less favorable for subtropical or tropical cyclone formation," but the Grand Strand will still feel its effects — and everyone on the road needs to be careful, authorities warn.
Our area may see anywhere from 3 to 4 inches of rain accumulate over the week, according to Reid Hawkins, science officer with the National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina.
With all of rain potentially headed our way, authorities urge bikers and motorists to be careful while driving, as roadway conditions will become more dangerous.
"If at all possible, try not to drive in the rain because the roadways will be very slick," said Capt. Joey Crosby with Myrtle Beach police. "We encourage you to wait until the conditions improve before you travel."
Some localized flooding is also possible with heavy rain, which may cause excess water on the roads.
"You really need to be cognizant of the roadway ahead of you, because some roadways have retaining water on them so you don't know how deep that water is and you can't see the potholes like you normally would when it's raining," said Lt. Bob Beres, spokesperson with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. "We ask you to be careful."
Beres recommends bikers to put Rain-X — a rain repellent treatment — on face shields so rain will quickly slide off visors.
Motorcycles should also have a good set of tires on them to provide traction on wet roads.
"If your tires are slick, then obviously you're more apt to slide off the roadway, the bike can slide up under you, or you will have trouble braking because the tires will slide," Beres said.
Crosby said both motorists and bikers need to be on the lookout of one another while driving and reduce their speed.
"The key is patience both for the motorists and for the bikers," he added. "For the motorists, please be very mindful of the bikers on the roadway, give yourself additional time to and from your destination. Especially in this rain, the motorcycles may be a little more difficult to see on the roadway, so make sure you're very mindful of that."
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
